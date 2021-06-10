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When the Sea is Angry: Huge tidal waves, like tsunami, flooding the Chilean coast
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100 views • June 10, 2021
Overview of weather and natural events in the World for June 9 / 2021.
Giant tidal waves, like a tsunami, amplified by the storm, hit the Chilean coast on 9 June. In a few minutes, the coastal areas and streets of some cities were flooded with seawater.
Watch videos from around the world about natural disasters on the channel, such as:
1) On Water: Flood, Tsunami, Heavy Rain, Downpour, Flooding:
2) In the Air: Tornado, Cyclone, Blizzard, Hail, Snow, Drought, Tornado, Hurricane, Storm, Thunderstorm, Tempest, Typhoon, Winter Storm.
3) On Earth: Earthquake, Volcanic eruption, Thunderstorm, Mudflow, Landfall, Avalanche, Landslide, Snowfall, Snow Storm;
4) Fires: Wildfire, Technological catastrophes:
5) Astronomical Phenomena: Solar Eclipse, Lunar Eclipse, Planets Parade, Falling meteors, fireballs:
6) Unexplained natural phenomena.
Giant tidal waves, like a tsunami, amplified by the storm, hit the Chilean coast on 9 June. In a few minutes, the coastal areas and streets of some cities were flooded with seawater.
Watch videos from around the world about natural disasters on the channel, such as:
1) On Water: Flood, Tsunami, Heavy Rain, Downpour, Flooding:
2) In the Air: Tornado, Cyclone, Blizzard, Hail, Snow, Drought, Tornado, Hurricane, Storm, Thunderstorm, Tempest, Typhoon, Winter Storm.
3) On Earth: Earthquake, Volcanic eruption, Thunderstorm, Mudflow, Landfall, Avalanche, Landslide, Snowfall, Snow Storm;
4) Fires: Wildfire, Technological catastrophes:
5) Astronomical Phenomena: Solar Eclipse, Lunar Eclipse, Planets Parade, Falling meteors, fireballs:
6) Unexplained natural phenomena.
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