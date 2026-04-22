Inside a 7-Year Study of UFO Sightings and Government Files | Larry Hancock

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Investigative journalist and acclaimed author Larry Hancock rejoins the program to discuss the results of a remarkable seven-year study examining UFO sightings reported by the U.S. Air Force, the public, and other government organizations. Through deep analysis of historical records, patterns, and intelligence data, Larry and his team concluded that a meaningful percentage of these encounters cannot be explained by conventional human activity and point to non-human entities.

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Even more extraordinary, their research explores what these entities may have been attempting to accomplish, how they appeared to operate, and where they likely originated. This is a riveting conversation that dives into intelligence and historical evidence rarely analyzed for the public in such a serious and comprehensive way.

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You can learn more about Larry and his work at https://LarryHancock.wordpress.com

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MUSIC CREDITS: Down to the Wire – Nonstop Producer Series: Broad Media Internet License

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Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.

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Disclaimer: "As a journalist, I report what significant newsmakers are claiming. I do not have the resources or time to fully investigate all claims. Stories and people interviewed are selected based on relevance, listener requests, and by suggestions of those I highly respect. It is the responsibility of each viewer to evaluate the facts presented and then research each story further