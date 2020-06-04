The David Knight Show (4June20 Full Show)

The David Knight Show Mon-Fri 8:00am-11:00am CST at banned.video/channel/the-david-knight-showFor viral content, in-depth insights and breaking news be sure to follow David Knight on Parlor and Twitter @LibertytarianTopics by Timecode:— 00:04:33 America Held Hostage Day 80 - VA Gov Coonman/KKK removes Robert E Lee statue and if that isn’t enough DoubleThink, COVID shamers now demand you not #StayHome but peacefully loot— 00:08:07 COVID fear is being used to usher in Robo-Waiters at restaurants, will fear of militarized police and Antifa be used to usher in Robo-Cops to patrol for safety without racism?— 00:22:13 Here comes the Second Wave of lockdown’s economic devastation in unemployment, crashing consumer spending & the bursting of commercial real estate bubble— 00:31:31 Tiananmen Square 31 yrs later. What China doesn’t want you to see and what will happen to Hong Kong— 00:46:09 US govt is racing to catch up to China in persecuting churches from White House, CDC, SCOTUS, State Governors on down to mayors— 00:55:36 Chicago black woman freaks out that “Arabs” are protecting their store with guns as white liberal councilwoman Seattle Tammy can’t understand why people are concerned with looting. A look at the violence and the victims, many black, of looting as Democrat push to burn it down— 01:23:31 GeoEngineering comes out of the closet, Elon Musk launches another 60 satellites to beam 5G into rural areas— 01:28:07 A tale of two cities — one looted & burned despite police, the other protected by citizens— 01:37:34 A member of the Virginia Freeholders on reviving the 1776 spirit & letter of the law. A Declaration of Independence for 21st Century America & a proposal for rebuilding liberty from the ground upTake advantage of the power of our Pregnenolone formulas with the Ultimate Pregnenolone Pack today!