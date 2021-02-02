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FlashPoint: The Prophetic Voices Speak VICTORY! | Dutch Sheets, Lance Wallnau, Kat Kerr, and more!
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103 views • February 02, 2021
Welcome to FlashPoint! What is Flashpoint? The definition of the term is a place, event or time at which trouble, such as violence or anger, flares up. 2020/2021 definitely qualifies as a flashpoint! Featuring Mario Murillo, Hank Kunneman, Lance Wallnau, Dutch Sheets, Kat Kerr, and a phone call from Kenneth Copeland. Join in as they discuss the current events in the nation and share spiritual insights, a must hear for the church!
Continue to watch FlashPoint through the 2020 Election Coverage exclusively on VICTORY via DIRECTV Channel 366, DISH Channel 265, YouTube®, Roku®, Apple TV®, Amazon Fire TV, Glorystar, FaithNOW App, and https://www.govictory.com.
See FlashPoint here anytime, anywhere: https://www.govictory.com/FlashPoint
Continue to watch FlashPoint through the 2020 Election Coverage exclusively on VICTORY via DIRECTV Channel 366, DISH Channel 265, YouTube®, Roku®, Apple TV®, Amazon Fire TV, Glorystar, FaithNOW App, and https://www.govictory.com.
See FlashPoint here anytime, anywhere: https://www.govictory.com/FlashPoint
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