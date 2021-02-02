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FlashPoint: The Prophetic Voices Speak VICTORY! | Dutch Sheets, Lance Wallnau, Kat Kerr, and more!
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103 views • February 02, 2021
Welcome to FlashPoint! What is Flashpoint? The definition of the term is a place, event or time at which trouble, such as violence or anger, flares up. 2020/2021 definitely qualifies as a flashpoint! Featuring Mario Murillo, Hank Kunneman, Lance Wallnau, Dutch Sheets, Kat Kerr, and a phone call from Kenneth Copeland. Join in as they discuss the current events in the nation and share spiritual insights, a must hear for the church!

Continue to watch FlashPoint through the 2020 Election Coverage exclusively on VICTORY via DIRECTV Channel 366, DISH Channel 265, YouTube®, Roku®, Apple TV®, Amazon Fire TV, Glorystar, FaithNOW App, and https://www.govictory.com.

See FlashPoint here anytime, anywhere: https://www.govictory.com/FlashPoint
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy