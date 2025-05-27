BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Turtling for Cash with Susan Luschas: Full Interview
What is happening
What is happening
9680 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
51 views • 1 day ago

May 21, 2025 #CashFriday #CashEveryDay

Join us on Telegram: https://t.me/solarireport


When the Solari Report launched #CashFriday in 2021 (inspired by a suggestion from Mary Holland of Children’s Health Defense) and later broadened it to #CashEveryDay, many of our subscribers took our admonitions about the importance of cash to heart.


One of those was Susan Luschas, PhD, a South Dakota subscriber whose willingness to steadily “turtle for cash”—through actions and pushback at the neighborhood, community, and state levels—has made a huge difference in her state. Susan joins me this week to share the story of how she became a warrior for cash, to describe her state’s impressive legislative victory, and also to reflect on lessons learned along the way.


Full Report: https://solari.com/turtling-for-cash-...


Subscribe to shop.solari.com

Keywords
moneycashfull interviewcashfridayturtling for cashsusan luschassolari report launched
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy