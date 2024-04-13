A Powerful Spiritual Prescription for Lasting Self-Healing

Key Lesson: If we won't let love show us all that remains hidden in us - that hurts us, as it does those we would never want to harm - then it can't do it's divinely appointed work of helping to heal us.

