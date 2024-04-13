Create New Account
A Powerful Spiritual Prescription for Lasting Self-Healing
Guy Finley
Published Yesterday

Key Lesson:  If we won't let love show us all that remains hidden in us - that hurts us, as it does those we would never want to harm - then it can't do it's divinely appointed work of helping to heal us.

Join Guy every Saturday at 8am (PT) for a 45-minute FREE LIVE TALK.  For more information go to:  https://www.guyfinley.com/insighttimer

For more information about Guy:  https://linktr.ee/guyfinley

We need your support!  Please help us by making a one-time or recurring donation of any size.  Go to:  https:www.guyfinley.org/donate

spirituallovehealingpowerfulpsychologyhigher consciousness

