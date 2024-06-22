© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Georgia Guidestones that the elites had built says they will take the world's population down to 500 million in perpetual motion with the earth.... So what are you gonna do to bring 8 BILLION people to 500 million. If they succeed or not maybe 8 billion to 1 billion it's still alot of dead bodies along the way. We gonna be eating and drinking human bodies..... Human bodies will be in the water systems. Why you think they are trying to control water? They have been putting human meat in McDonald's since it's existence. Get ready for the only food supply to be "Soylent Green"