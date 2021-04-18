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Yankees Fans Riot in Tribute to MLB's Support of BLM
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81 views • April 18, 2021
I mean, they had a peaceful protest to show their frustration with their lousy team. MLB as adopted all things BLM, I think it's great the fans are taking peaceful protests to the bleachers.
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