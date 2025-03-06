EPISODE 414: FOWL PLAY

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Is there a link between Bird Flu and gain-of-function research?; Jefferey Jaxen reports on new disturbing COVID spike protein science, and Makary and Bhattacharya face the Health Agency Nominee fire; Del addresses Recent RFK Jr measles Op-Ed; New Film tells the story of the silenced.
Guests: Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH, Matthew Guthrie