African Archbishop Describes Resistance To LGBT Tyranny From The West

John-Henry Westen
Jan 4, 2024
Archbishop Isaac Amani, bishop of the Diocese of Arusha in Tanzania, relates how the African continent has successfully resisted pressure from western nations to accept the tyrannical LGBT agenda. Archbishop Amani contends that Africa's unique resilience to the LGBT agenda stems from the peoples' grassroots adherence to traditional family values and shared Christian faith. Small Christian communities enjoy the support from their local African bishops, empowering the faithful even more fully to adhere to traditional Catholic teaching. John-Henry Westen's exclusive interview with Archbishop Amani is a powerful witness to the time-tested truths of the Gospel — and shows the African peoples' resistance to the tyrannical LGBT agenda sweeping across the world.
