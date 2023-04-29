Create New Account
Kate Shemirani: Valerian Root & Violets + How Valium Ruined Housewives' Lives
88 views
channel image
Sons of Liberty
Published a day ago |

Nurse and nutritionist Kate Shemirani joins me for an informative episode on valerian root and violets as medicine, and how the plant was used by Big Pharma in the production of valium, which ruined many housewives' lives in the 1970s. You'll learn what all natural violets and valerian root can be used to treat, as well as how to make tinctures.Subscribe on Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/sonsoflibertyradiolive


Keywords
healthbiblespiritualityreligionwellnessvaliumvioletskate shemiranivalerian root

