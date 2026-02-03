We're getting ready for the arrival of the NATO Secretary General in Kyiv.

Since last night, missiles have been targeting Ukraine's energy infrastructure. Well, more precisely, what's left of it.

Kyiv is taking the hit, as the missiles hit the still-operating thermal power stations.

❗️Russian cruise missiles attack the Tripoli TPP

Also, the Ukrainian media report an attack on the Ladyzhyn TPP

It seems that February will be an eventful month for the Kiev regime...

💥🇺🇦 Ballistic missile strikes in Kiev. Combined Heat and Power Plant No. 4 is reportedly the target!

Ballistics also on Dnepropetrovsk and Kharkov!

Just before the start of a massive attack, Trump stated that "the negotiations between Russia and Ukraine are going very successfully."

So successfully, in fact, that a whole swarm of cruise missiles was sent to negotiate peace.

More: 💥🇺🇦 A dozen or more missiles have already struck Dnepropetrovsk — there are power outages and a fire in the city.

A large number of Geran drones, FAB strikes, and Tornado-S MLRS strikes hit targets in and around Kharkov, including inside the city.

Several missiles also hit Kiev — according to reports, a thermal power plant is on fire.

Strategic aviation hasn’t launched strikes yet.

💥🇺🇦 Video from Kiev region.

More reports indicate that the settlement of Nalyvaikovka in Kiev Region — where a 750 kV power substation is located — has been attacked.

Russian forces reportedly used Zircon missiles.

💥🇺🇦 Kharkov is forced to drain the coolant from 820 buildings heating systems to avoid the complete liquidation of the network, the mayor said.

Difficult decisions will have to be made. One of them is forced, but the only possible one. To prevent the network from freezing, it is necessary to drain the coolant in the heating system of 820 buildings, which are powered by one of the largest CHPs. The enemy’s unprecedented attack on critical infrastructure leaves no other option. Our experts see no other way out.

💥🇺🇦 Odessa under drone attack.

Also... 6 Tu-95 bombers are reportedly airborne.

and: Kalibr cruise missile launches reported from the Black Sea.

More: 💬🇺🇦 Ukrainian channels report that drones are headed toward Nalyvaikivka in the Kiev region from both the north and the south.

The location matters because it hosts a 750kV substation linking Kiev and central Ukraine to the Rovno Nuclear Power Plant — and Ukrainian sources claim the substation has already been hit tonight.

More missiles are also expected in the area, alongside the drones.

It looks like Russia is taking the end of the “energy ceasefire” seriously and is now trying to cut central Ukraine off from the Rovno NPP — or at least hit the system hard enough to cripple its operations.

Ukrainian Air Force reports possible cruise missile launches from Russian strategic bombers positioned over the Caspian Sea.

First cruise missiles launched by Russian strategic bombers entered Ukrainian airspace through Sumy.

💥 Strikes are reported in Borispol in the Kiev region

💥 Strikes in Tripolye in the Kiev region - the largest thermal power station in the region is there

💥 Explosions reported in Vinnitsa

💥 Ukrainian channels report that missiles are still flying towards the Tripolye TPP

❗️Sweden and Denmark have ordered Tridon Mk2 anti-aircraft systems from BAE Systems for delivery to Ukraine, announced Swedish Defense Minister Paul Johnson on Tuesday.

