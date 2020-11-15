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Psychiatrists tell us that the way to fix unwanted behavior is by altering brain chemistry with a pill.
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9 views • November 15, 2020
But unlike a mainstream medical drug like insulin, psychotropic medications have no measurable target illness to correct, and can upset the very delicate balance of chemical processes the body needs to run smoothly.
Nevertheless, psychiatrists and drug companies have used these drugs to create a huge and lucrative market niche.
And they’ve done this by naming more and more unwanted behaviors as “medical disorders” requiring psychiatric medication.
https://www.cchr.org/documentaries/marketing-of-madness/introduction.html
Nevertheless, psychiatrists and drug companies have used these drugs to create a huge and lucrative market niche.
And they’ve done this by naming more and more unwanted behaviors as “medical disorders” requiring psychiatric medication.
https://www.cchr.org/documentaries/marketing-of-madness/introduction.html
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