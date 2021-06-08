© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
World Leader Macron Gets Slapped! Border, Arizona Audit Updates!
Follow
2
Share
Report
191 views • June 08, 2021
The COVID-19 narrative continues to collapse, and civil unrest is beginning to mount across the world. The Arizona Audit is moving along, and more delegates are planning to visit the state to observe from around the country.
https://freeworldnews.tv/watch?id=60bfa39705e4f2716bb99849
https://freeworldnews.tv/watch?id=60bfa39705e4f2716bb99849
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.