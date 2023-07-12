Create New Account
FBI Director Won't Say If January 6th Crowd Was Filled With Federal Agents
Christopher Wray: It depends on when we were deployed and responded."

THIS IS LIKE WATCHING A BAD MOVIE THAT WON'T END. BUT WAIT, I'VE GOT MORE !!!


https://rumble.com/v2zmh1o-fbi-director-wont-say-if-january-6th-crowd-was-filled-with-federal-agents.html

corruptionjan 6thfbi whistleblowercongress investigationfbi weaponization

