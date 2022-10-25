Professor Ian Plimer - Australian Geologist Discusses Real Science Behind Climate Change

Professor Ian Plimer is a prominent Australian Geologist, a former professor of Mining Geology at the University of Adelaide, and Emeritus Professor of Earth Sciences at the University of Melbourne. He joins us to discuss the real science behind Climate Change, explaining changing climate patterns throughout history that prove the bad science and fallacies we are being told today about Climate Change. Professor Plimer details how this agenda is being used against the population.
