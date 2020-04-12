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Strategic Relocation: North American Guide to Safe Places
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451 views • April 12, 2020
Joel Skousen has served as a relocation consultant for over 30 years designing high security residences and retreats. He is the chief designer at the Secure Home Design Group and author of The Secure Home. He has traveled widely and speaks multiple foreign languages and also publishes the World Affairs Brief, a weekly news analysis service.

https://www.worldaffairsbrief.com/

Joel Skousen is a political scientist, by training, specializing in the philosophy of law and Constitutional theory, and is also a designer of high security residences and retreats. He has designed Self-sufficient and High Security homes throughout North America, and has consulted in Central America as well. His latest book in this field is Strategic Relocation--North American Guide to Safe Places, and is active in consulting with persons who need to relocate for security and increased self-sufficiency. He also assists people who need to live near a large city to develop contingency retreat plans involving rural farm or recreation property.

Joel was raised in Oregon and later served as a fighter pilot for the US Marine Corps during the Vietnam era prior to beginning his design firm specializing in high security residences and retreats. During the 80's he took a leave of absence to serve as the Chairman of the Conservative National Committee in Washington DC. and concurrently served as the Executive Editor of Conservative Digest. For two years he published a newsletter entitled, the WORLD AFFAIRS BRIEF, and served as a Senior Editor of "Cogitations" a quarterly journal on law and government . The World Affairs Brief is now back in publication and is available as a weekly email newsletter or in a monthly print edition.
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