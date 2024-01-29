The Israeli-Palestinian Conflict: Pivotal Moments and Unresolved Tensions (“Zion’s Legacy”)

This video explores key moments in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, including the UN Partition Plan of 1947 and Israel's 1948 statehood declaration. The UN proposal led to violence and the Arab-Israeli War, reshaping the region. Israel's territorial expansion post-war and controversies such as the assassination of UN mediator Count Folke Bernadotte added complexity. Despite the Green Line's establishment, unresolved issues persist, underscoring the enduring impact of these pivotal moments on the ongoing struggle for a just resolution.
About the Author:
Cynthia F. Hodges, JD, LLM, MA has authored noteworthy books that challenge mainstream narratives and demonstrate a commitment to truth and justice.
Pen Name: Tina Foster
