Are UFO’s Real? What is their Agenda 11/25/2024

Today we see that an Ex-Pentagon Official stated that “cabal” is hiding the fact that “we are not alone”. If that is indeed true, if aliens do exist, why have they not come forth? Today Pastor Stan shares with us what “Disclosure” truly means.

00:00 – We are not Alone

02:51 – What is “Cabal”

08:35 – Truth & Agenda about UFO’s

17:44 – Miss the Mark (Disclosure)

22:36 – Archaeology Deception

