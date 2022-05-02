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Liberated residents of the Luhansk region tell about the Atrocities of the Nazis of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the city of Popasnaya. English, 050222
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100 views • May 02, 2022
The liberated residents of the Luhansk region tell about the atrocities of the Nazis of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the city of Popasnaya:
"On March 8, it was. I hear a car coming, a big white car. Representatives come out of there, there was a black and red flag on this car. They take a machine gun and say now we will congratulate these creatures and let's shoot with a machine gun at windows, at residential buildings, at civilians. A tank drives into the street and starts shooting. Any house is being burned and that's it."
"On March 8, it was. I hear a car coming, a big white car. Representatives come out of there, there was a black and red flag on this car. They take a machine gun and say now we will congratulate these creatures and let's shoot with a machine gun at windows, at residential buildings, at civilians. A tank drives into the street and starts shooting. Any house is being burned and that's it."
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