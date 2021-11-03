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The Event (Wisdom Circle + Raw Deal) 03 November 21 - Guest: Monika Schaefer
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164 views • November 03, 2021
Heroic truth teller and freedom fighter Monika Schaefer (www.freespeechmonika.com) returns for 2 hours of compelling discussion on the satanic evil that controls this world. Jim shared his enthusiasm for the Youngkin upset win in the Virginia Gubernatorial race. Monika and Giuseppe shined light on the real enemy and the real war we battle. Callers joined the discussion during hour 2.
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