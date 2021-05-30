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Ending Corporal Punishment | Robbyn Peters Bennett and Stefan Molyneux
Stefan Molyneux
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10 views • May 30, 2021
Stefan Molyneux speaks with Robbyn Peters Bennett on the family tradition of violence, the negative impact of corporal punishment and moving forward towards a more peaceful world.

Robbyn Peters Bennett, LMHC, CMHS is a psychotherapist, educator, and child advocate who specializes in the treatment of trauma-related mental health problems resulting from the effects of early childhood stress, abuse and neglect.

She is the founder of StopSpanking.org, a non-profit dedicated to educating the public on the dangers of spanking. She is on the steering committee of The U.S. Alliance to End the Hitting of Children. - http://www.stopspanking.org

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Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com

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