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Big Poppas Hangover Helper aka Fruit Water
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40 views • July 08, 2021
I get hit up for this all the time. It's super simple with just a few ingredients and a snap to make. I make this in the summer since it's better than soda and no added sugars of HFCS. You can tailor it to you're specific tastes and experiment with different flavors. So for everyone that asked here is my "secret" recipe. I won't tell you that you can add hard seltzer to it but if you want to..... ;)
Salud !
E.
This stuff really is good for hangovers by the way. We discovered that one year down in Mexico when I kicked the soda habit and brought a couple of jars with me.
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Salud !
E.
This stuff really is good for hangovers by the way. We discovered that one year down in Mexico when I kicked the soda habit and brought a couple of jars with me.
As always I have no connection to any of these companies. All opinions are my own
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/beerandgear
https://www.brighteon.com/channel/huhwhtfkr
https://www.minds.com/huhwhtfkr/
https://www.gab.com/huhwhtfkr
https://parler.com/BeerandGear/
https://twitter.com/BeerandGear1
https://www.subscribestar.com/huhwhtfkr
https://www.cocoscope.com/channel?i=6...
https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@beerandgear:d
https://www.joshwhotv.com/channel/Huhwhtfkr
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