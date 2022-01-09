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mRNA Vaccine Side Effects - A dire warning from Professor Dolores Cahill
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4692 views • January 09, 2022
Dolores Cahill Dolores Cahill, a professor at University College Dublin and recognised international expert in this field, predicts many deaths will occur around the world as a direct consequence of taking the COVID-19 vaccines.
"People Will Start Dying After COVID Vaccine"
"The whole chronology of where we are is based on lies"
"People Will Start Dying After COVID Vaccine"
"The whole chronology of where we are is based on lies"
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