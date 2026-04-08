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US and Iran Announce 2-Week Ceasefire – Video #306
thefreedomarticles
thefreedomarticles
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The US and Iran have agreed to a 2-week ceasefire based on Iran's 10 point proposal, leaving Iran in a strong position. Israel is said to be included in this although states it will still attack Lebanon. What does this mean?

Shownotes:

https://truthsocial.com/@realDonaldTrump/posts/116365796713313030

https://x.com/CMShehbaz/status/2041665043423752651?s=20

https://truthsocial.com/@realDonaldTrump/posts/116366072136989268

https://www.presstv.ir/Detail/2026/04/07/766472/iran-declares-historic-victory-enemy-forced-accept-its-proposal

https://gulfnews.com/world/mena/irans-10-point-peace-plan-whats-on-the-table-and-why-it-matters-1.500498882

https://substack.com/home/post/p-193439196

https://trumpstruth.org/statuses/37626

https://x.com/davidicke/status/2041058174074011858/photo/1

https://x.com/abierkhatib/status/2040999042826588416

https://www.wbez.org/politics/2026/04/07/jb-pritzker-donald-trump-iran-war-power-plants-bridges-threat-25th-amendment

https://www.worldhistory.org/Caligula/


*****

Makia Freeman is the editor of alternative media / independent news site The Freedom Articles. He is author of the books The Cult of the Chosen Ones, Break Your Chains and The International Satanic Network Exposed, the book series Controversial Truths Revealed (Cancer: The Lies, the Truth and the Solutions and 40 Incredible Real Life Alien Abductee and Contactee Experiences) and lead researcher at ToolsForFreedom.com. Makia is on Rumble, BitChute, Odysee, Brighteon and Substack.

Keywords
iranisraeliran wariran war ceasefireus iran ceasefire10 point plan
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