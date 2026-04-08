US and Iran Announce 2-Week Ceasefire – Video #306

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The US and Iran have agreed to a 2-week ceasefire based on Iran's 10 point proposal, leaving Iran in a strong position. Israel is said to be included in this although states it will still attack Lebanon. What does this mean?
Shownotes:
https://truthsocial.com/@realDonaldTrump/posts/116365796713313030
https://x.com/CMShehbaz/status/2041665043423752651?s=20
https://truthsocial.com/@realDonaldTrump/posts/116366072136989268
https://www.presstv.ir/Detail/2026/04/07/766472/iran-declares-historic-victory-enemy-forced-accept-its-proposal
https://gulfnews.com/world/mena/irans-10-point-peace-plan-whats-on-the-table-and-why-it-matters-1.500498882
https://substack.com/home/post/p-193439196
https://trumpstruth.org/statuses/37626
https://x.com/davidicke/status/2041058174074011858/photo/1
https://x.com/abierkhatib/status/2040999042826588416
https://www.wbez.org/politics/2026/04/07/jb-pritzker-donald-trump-iran-war-power-plants-bridges-threat-25th-amendment
https://www.worldhistory.org/Caligula/
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Makia Freeman is the editor of alternative media / independent news site The Freedom Articles. He is author of the books The Cult of the Chosen Ones, Break Your Chains and The International Satanic Network Exposed, the book series Controversial Truths Revealed (Cancer: The Lies, the Truth and the Solutions and 40 Incredible Real Life Alien Abductee and Contactee Experiences) and lead researcher at ToolsForFreedom.com. Makia is on Rumble, BitChute, Odysee, Brighteon and Substack.