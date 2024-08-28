More updates on the Israeli Large-Scale operation against the West Bank:

- The army has launched a large-scale operation in the northern West Bank that will continue for weeks in Tulkarm and Jenin and other parts of the West Bank.

- The Israeli army is using helicopters and fighter jets extensively in its operation in the northern West Bank.

- Paratroopers landed in the City of Tubas to attack the Far’aa Refugee Camp.

- The operation launched by the army in the northern West Bank is the largest since Operation Defensive Shield in 2002.

- The army and security services prepared for the operation in the northern West Bank for weeks. The army has mobilized thousands of soldiers from special units in preparation for the large-scale operation in the northern West Bank.

- The IOF has been preparing for such an operation for a while, and the israeli media continuously talked about it.



- Last night the Occupation Air Force carried out an airstrike on the city of Tulkarm leaving 5 Palestinians killed.



- They Occupation army announced that the operation at this stage will target the cities of Jenin, Tulkarm and Tubas, all three in Northern West Bank, noting that the operation has started nearly an hour ago with heavy clashes taking place in all three cities.



- So far 2 Palestinians have been martyred in the city of Jenin and 5 others have been critically injured.