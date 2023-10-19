Create New Account
𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐅𝐮𝐧𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐔𝐧𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐬𝐞 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐎𝐫𝐢𝐠𝐢𝐧 𝐨𝐟 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐬𝐜𝐢𝐨𝐮𝐬𝐧𝐞𝐬𝐬
The Karlfeldt Center
Published Yesterday

On this HealthMade radio, Dr. Michael Karlfeldt interviews one of the world's great contemporary physicists Professor Frank Wilczek a theoretical physicist, author, and intellectual adventurer. Listen in as they discuss profound insights that illuminate what everyone should know about the physical world. In this episode

Learn why Professor Frank believes the best scientific instrument we have is our mind

How he distilled down important questions about the nature of reality to only 10 topics

Why he says, "Great answers lead to even greater questions "

The Definition of Consciousness

Levels of Description, Mapping Concepts into meaningful patterns

Concept of Complimentary - the 10th key to reality


