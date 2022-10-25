Fiery Atmospheric cloud tail from a Wormwood-PX system body with others in NW ohio / REAL-TALK / READ👇

Brandon cory Nagley





Oct 25, 2022 Fiery "Atmospheric cloud tail" from a Wormwood-Planet x system body that passed from my south to my north

with at least 2 other Planet x system bodies in my South+Southeast direction 10 minutes away from Toledo, ohio in Northwest Ohio (originally caught around 8 AM this morning-just sharing now)+REAL-TALK WITH ME/Is Jesus (yeshua) your personal lord and savior? are you SHOWING YOUR LOVE+FORGIVENESS to the ones you do?/your TIME'S ABOUT UP!!!/READ BELOW. Today is now 10/25/22. i am showing as always the signs in the heavens that Jesus christ (known as yeshua in Hebrew, and called by many different names) warned to be seen before his second coming. Those signs specifically from the (planet x/ nemesis/ nibiru/ Biblical wormwood of Revelation 8/ red dragon (being planet x of Revelation 12) what NASA calls the planet 9 system evidence...I recorded this footage around 7:50 AM morning time in northwest ohio, 10 minutes from toledo ohio passing over me. I believe at least 1 and possibly a second and even a third planet x system body passed over me this morning... I had a hard time sleeping last night so I finally got to get a few hours sleep after I took footage of what caught my attention out from my bedroom window...I noticed the burning fiery hue from behind my window so I decided to go outside it looked like a fiery atmospheric cloud tail that happens with more than one planet x system object passing earth and it also happens when other objects that came in with the planet x system pass the earth also planet x system comet and meteor objects that are large at times when pass have soo much power to literally be able to manipulate our cloud structures and create their own what I call ( Atmospheric cloud tail) that is close to the ground....as I've documented this many times with objects I personally have seen with the naked eye and from others footage around the globe or with my findings on sky cameras globally. So ones passing over me or others and can turn the sky a fiery red, orange, fiery yellow and purple hue depending on what object passes and atmospheric conditions and how far or close the object Is from passing the earth...or theyll create cloud tails like what I show in this video a partial cloud tail as usually these cloud tails come even closer to our ground level...so this morning as you'll see I caught a fiery cloud tail stretching my skies as it seemed possibly an object at that moment I recorded the fiery tail, it seems the object that created it was passing from my south/southwest heading north... Not including pretty much over my head i saw with my naked eye what ( looked to be) a possible planet body or a planet x system object looking at my south direction a blue spherical body (not a UFO) was sitting there behind white clouds to see.... also I noticed glowing in my south/southeast sky which I took a screenshot of and lowered lighting. Turned up contrast shadows a bit to bring the large glowing body that I already knew was there when I was recording I could see its glow... sorry i had to cut the video short this morning or my video would of ended from space on my phone issues lol. And real talk with me in this video. I'm sorry if I sound like a dead frog in the video though I didnt sleep yet and it was almost 8 AM so I literally started recording after I started drifting to sleep to get up and notice the fiery hue attract my attention outside lol. These are the signs jesus christ (yeshua) warned you of to be seen before his second coming... Things are about to amplify with planet x ( wormwood/the fiery red dragon) on its way.... walk in love and forgiving daily. Come to christ as lord before late...... time is of the essence now. And time's much shorter than many think.......Newcomers, Jesus Christ is the only way to God and heaven ( John 14;6) and the only way to escape the judgement coming( REVELATION 3:10/ REVELATION 12:5/ 1 THESSALONIANS 4/ 1 CORINTHIANS 15/ john 14:3- bible references.) Pray if you have not accepted Jesus (yeshua) as Lord read BELOW my video where my pinned comments are in my comments section.





