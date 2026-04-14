Lebanon: emergency department of Tebnine Hospital in southern Lebanon was damaged in an Israeli airstrike

The emergency department of Tebnine Hospital in southern Lebanon was damaged in an Israeli airstrike

... as learned in Gaza, hospitals are a favorite target for Israel to kill

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A residential building in Tebnine, southern Lebanon, was heavily damaged in an Israeli airstrike.

Israeli forces continue blowing up what remains of Taybeh village in southern Lebanon in a sustained, ongoing campaign.

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The Lebanese Amal Movement has rejected any form of direct negotiation with Israel, stating that the mechanism committee remains the practical and executive framework for halting hostilities and returning to full implementation of the October 2024 ceasefire terms, which Israel has not adhered to in any of its clauses.

➡️Amal's executive committee reaffirms opposition to direct talks with the Israeli enemy

➡️Mechanism committee remains the sole framework for ceasefire implementation

➡️Israel has violated every clause of the October 2024 ceasefire agreement