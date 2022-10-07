Maria Zeee: Weather Modification, Smart Cities, and Exiting the Globalist Agenda



This week we are joined by Senator Malcolm Roberts to discuss the key issues Australia is facing today, including weather modification, smart cities, and more, as well as what needs to be done to achieve Australia’s exit from the globalist system.

