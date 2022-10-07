Maria Zeee: Weather Modification, Smart Cities, and Exiting the Globalist Agenda

This week we are joined by Senator Malcolm Roberts to discuss the key issues Australia is facing today, including weather modification, smart cities, and more, as well as what needs to be done to achieve Australia’s exit from the globalist system.
ZEROTIME was born out of a desperate need for the truth in Aussie news. For too long, the mainstream media has been lying to the Australian people. Zeee Media commits to bringing you the truth every Wednesday (Australia), highlighting key issues the world is facing, how it affects our country, and the dangers to our democracy.
