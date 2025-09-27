FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.





Credits to Jesus is Lord (marmit)





Flee sexual sins. As Paul writes in 1 Corinthians 6:9, Know ye not that the unrighteous shall not inherit the kingdom of God? Be not deceived: neither fornicators, nor idolaters, nor adulterers, nor effeminate, nor abusers of themselves with mankind.





If you practice sexual relations outside the bond of marriage between a man and his wife, it’s adultery and committing adultery is sin. The wages of sin is death in Romans 6:23.





Website: www.ssremnant.org

Email: [email protected]