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Must Watch: In 2009 UFO Expert Alex Collier Predicted That Vaccines Were Going to Be the Demise of Man
Global Agenda
Global Agenda
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284 views • January 08, 2022
Not too often (if often at all) that include the words 'Must Watch' in my videos title. So when I include those two words in this video, then I must want you to watch it. In September 2009 veteran UFO investigator Alex Collier told a crowd NOT to trust the (then) vaccines that the government was telling American's to jab into their arms during a whimsy and manufactured Swine Flu outbreak. Fast forward to 2022 and thirteen years later and let's listen to Collier's comments then and include them in today's present script replacing the Swine Flu with Covid 19.

Related video:

ALEX COLLIER 2009 - ETS, HOLOGRAPHIC SOCIETIES AND MORE
Jim Crenshaw BitChute
https://www.bitchute.com/video/6tZn564qtX0T/


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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy