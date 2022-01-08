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Must Watch: In 2009 UFO Expert Alex Collier Predicted That Vaccines Were Going to Be the Demise of Man
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284 views • January 08, 2022
Not too often (if often at all) that include the words 'Must Watch' in my videos title. So when I include those two words in this video, then I must want you to watch it. In September 2009 veteran UFO investigator Alex Collier told a crowd NOT to trust the (then) vaccines that the government was telling American's to jab into their arms during a whimsy and manufactured Swine Flu outbreak. Fast forward to 2022 and thirteen years later and let's listen to Collier's comments then and include them in today's present script replacing the Swine Flu with Covid 19.
Related video:
ALEX COLLIER 2009 - ETS, HOLOGRAPHIC SOCIETIES AND MORE
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https://www.bitchute.com/video/6tZn564qtX0T/
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Related video:
ALEX COLLIER 2009 - ETS, HOLOGRAPHIC SOCIETIES AND MORE
Jim Crenshaw BitChute
https://www.bitchute.com/video/6tZn564qtX0T/
You may contact me @ my email: [email protected]
Please follow me on Social Media
GlobalAgenda on Gettr
https://gettr.com/user/globalagenda
GlobalAgenda on Gab
https://gab.com/GlobalAgenda
BD007Marky on Twitter
https://twitter.com/BD007Marky
TikTok
https://www.tiktok.com/@globalagenda580?lang=en
GlobalAgenda on BitChute
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/globalagendabitchute/
GlobalAgenda on Brighteon
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/globalagenda
Global Agenda on Rumble
https://rumble.com/c/c-527027
Global Agenda on Odysee
https://odysee.com/@GlobalAgenda/
Global Agenda on Flote
https://flote.app/GlobalAgenda
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