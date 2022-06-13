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PROPAGANDA AT ITS BEST: SALVADORAN WOMEN JAILED FOR ABORTION WARN OF BAN
THE LIGHT BULB INITIATIVE
THE LIGHT BULB INITIATIVE
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The United States was founded on the belief that we are all born with inalienable rights that shall not be infringed upon by any other person, institution, or governing body. With our inalienable rights being the primary boundary to the behavioral conduct of each and every citizen, we can, and are encourage to, pursue life, liberty and happiness. Of the three I just mentioned the pursuit of LIFE is the most important. This declaration inscribes, on the free souls of all of our American brothers and sisters, the duty to protect life from those that would endeavor to take it. Thus we have laws, both natural, religious, and man written, that recognize the evil of taking the life of another. Thus we have our 2nd amendment which recognizes, in each of us, the right to bear the most effective means in our protection of life itself. It is not a coincidence that our socially constructed diseased culture creates nihilistic sociopaths. Our young men have been perverted so thoroughly that they can look a 9 year old in the face and pull a trigger. Our young women have been perverted so thoroughly that they can celebrate, popping champagne, following their third abortion and post it on Tik-Tok as if their actions were somehow noble. It is no coincidence that the murder of the most innocent of our species is the target prioritize by the nihilistic. It’s no coincidence that the pandemic was used to physically, mentally and emotionally decimate our children. So then, under the guise of “common sense gun laws”, “pro-choice”, and “follow the science”, those who are merchants of death no longer need to pull the trigger - they get us to do it for them.


https://www.usatoday.com/videos/news/nation/2022/06/10/salvadoran-women-jailed-abortion-warn-ban/7582804001/?utm_source=ground.news&utm_medium=referral


ON PODCAST: https://anchor.fm/lightbulbinitiative/episodes/PROPAGANDA-AT-ITS-BEST-SALVADORAN-WOMEN-JAILED-FOR-ABORTION-WARN-OF-BAN-e1jsm9k

Keywords
murderpropagandaabortionlife
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