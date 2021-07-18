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Joel & Pat's Wake Up Call 07-18-2021 The Club Of Rome's "Predictions"
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130 views • July 18, 2021
The agenda we are witnessing today has been well planned for decades or more. The idea that overpopulation and climate change are real and a threat as they tell us is insane. There are solutions but governments have not and will not ever offer them. Let's take a look at the problem and solutions as WtF see them.
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Article Links:
https://www.clubofrome.org/about-us/
http://theeconomiccollapseblog.com/they-warned-us-that-there-would-be-a-collapse-of-civilization-in-our-generation-and-they-were-right/
https://www.vice.com/en/article/z3xw3x/new-research-vindicates-1972-mit-prediction-that-society-will-collapse-soon
https://www.theguardian.com/environment/earth-insight/2014/jun/04/scientists-limits-to-growth-vindicated-investment-transition-circular-economy
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https://truedemocracyparty.net/wp-content/uploads/club-of-rome_560x374x90.jpg
SubscribeStar: https://www.subscribestar.com/waking-the-future
Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/WakingtheFuture?fan_landing=true
Contact us: [email protected]
Flote: https://flote.app/user/WakingtheFuture
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@wakingthefuture:0
Brand New Tube: https://brandnewtube.com/@WakingtheFuture
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/qL8XNwXppAZW/
Rumble: https://rumble.com/register/WakingTheFuture1/
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/wakingthefuture1
Podbean Audio Only: https://wakingthefuture.podbean.com/
Article Links:
https://www.clubofrome.org/about-us/
http://theeconomiccollapseblog.com/they-warned-us-that-there-would-be-a-collapse-of-civilization-in-our-generation-and-they-were-right/
https://www.vice.com/en/article/z3xw3x/new-research-vindicates-1972-mit-prediction-that-society-will-collapse-soon
https://www.theguardian.com/environment/earth-insight/2014/jun/04/scientists-limits-to-growth-vindicated-investment-transition-circular-economy
Thumbnail Link:
https://truedemocracyparty.net/wp-content/uploads/club-of-rome_560x374x90.jpg
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