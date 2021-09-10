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The Legend of Whorra (Part 3 of 4) [E;R Archival Re-Upload]
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0 view • September 10, 2021
Original Upload Date: Sep 14, 2015
Original Description:
"You gotta deal with it.
Twatter:
https://twitter.com/EsemicolonR
Gabbai:
https://gab.ai/esemicolonr
Track List (in order of appearance):
Kuroko no Basket OST Vol. 1 - Track 7: Aita Riko
Kuroko no Basket OST Vol. 1 - Track 16: Rag Time
THE UNLIMITED Kyosuke Hyobu OST Vol. 1 - Track 20:玉が舞い鳩が飛ぶ
The Legend of Korra OST - Track 12: Korra Confronts Tarrlok
Death Note OST Vol. 2 - Track 2: Semblance of Dualism
Assassination Classroom OST Vol. 1 - Track 18: エレクトリック会議 "
This video is being uploaded for Archival purposes.
Original Video:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1LNFlpO29QU
Channel link:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC4BZtFgtCuHUt0p8J-XENiA
Original Description:
"You gotta deal with it.
Twatter:
https://twitter.com/EsemicolonR
Gabbai:
https://gab.ai/esemicolonr
Track List (in order of appearance):
Kuroko no Basket OST Vol. 1 - Track 7: Aita Riko
Kuroko no Basket OST Vol. 1 - Track 16: Rag Time
THE UNLIMITED Kyosuke Hyobu OST Vol. 1 - Track 20:玉が舞い鳩が飛ぶ
The Legend of Korra OST - Track 12: Korra Confronts Tarrlok
Death Note OST Vol. 2 - Track 2: Semblance of Dualism
Assassination Classroom OST Vol. 1 - Track 18: エレクトリック会議 "
This video is being uploaded for Archival purposes.
Original Video:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1LNFlpO29QU
Channel link:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC4BZtFgtCuHUt0p8J-XENiA
Keywords
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