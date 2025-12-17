In dishonor we perish.

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The gospel of nice to your wife makes is safe to be a cowardly lazy dumb dishonorable sinner that it's safe for everyone to have no csnsequences to learn to be more worthless. So that we can repent of safety, to be safe to be more sinful, instead of having whole life repentance and go to heaven instead of the lake of fire for being dishonorable.
https://truthingforjesus.weebly.com/#/
see my other shows please like subscribe share comment support at the link to spread
https://truthingforjesus.weebly.com/support-the-work.html#/
please support the word PayPal venmo Cash app Crypto
#meditate #victory #prophecy #Spirit #News
#honor #consequences #lies #news #authority #Christ #believe #solutions #faithful #judge #dontudge #lies #heresy #Justice #Truth #Jesus #Love #Grace #Christian #serveothers #God