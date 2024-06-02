Create New Account
NHL Game 5 Highlights _ Panthers vs. Rangers - May 30, 2024
Published 15 hours ago

Sam Bennett scored the game-winning goal as part of his two-point night and Sergei Bobrovsky stood tall with 25 saves to help lead the Florida Panthers to a 3-2 win over the New York Rangers in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference final.

sportsnhlnew york rangersstanley cup playoffsflorida panthers

