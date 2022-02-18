Dr. Andreas Kalcker: How CDS Helps Reverse Vaccine-Triggered Blood Clotting

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A testimony that has impacted Dr. Kalcker is that of Manu, a tattoo artist who has been tattooing people for 25 years and who claims that when he performs his art on people's skin they no longer bleed. Dr. Kalcker pointed out that this is a sign of coagulation that can be solved thanks to chlorine dioxide.
More information: https://www.orwell.city/2022/01/kalcker.html