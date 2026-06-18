Friedrich Schiller and Ode to Joy The Poem That Became a Universal Anthem

What if one of the world's most famous melodies began as nothing more than a handwritten poem? 🎼📜





The story behind "Ode to Joy" is far more fascinating than most people realize.





🎙️ Listen to the full episode through the link in the description and discover the complete story.





https://open.spotify.com/episode/1sOdQP3fC2iUptZCV8GxjF?si=f5250a95d40b44be





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