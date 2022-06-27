The Information Provided by One of Our Fellow Fighters Made It Possible to Prosecute Wang Qishan Regarding an Asset Somewhere Overseas

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
https://gnews.org/post/pdi93ace
HainanAirline is Wang Qishan’s first step to buy officials, that is, to buy into the Standing Committee, entered into Beijing; Wang Qishan used Beijing International Trust to sell state assets cheaply, and how much of the external guarantees of Beijing International Trust even Xi Jinping does not know