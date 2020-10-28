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Avoiding NO CHOICE HEALTH CARE | Elaina George MD
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3 views • October 28, 2020
“That means that no matter how we reform health care, we will keep this promise to the American people: If you like your doctor, you will be able to keep your doctor, period. If you like your health-care plan, you’ll be able to keep your health-care plan, period. No one will take it away, no matter what.”
— President Obama, speech to the American Medical Association, June 15, 2009
Despite sweeping claims about freedom of choice from the oxymoronically named “Affordable Care Act,” millions of Americans have suffered drastic increases in premiums and deductibles, and unprecedented loss of options for choosing doctors, plans, and alternative modes of care.
Many people are now suffering in silence, neglecting needed care to avoid the arrogant and exorbitant medical system that has broken our social contract and abandoned patient-centered care. Big pharma, Big Insurance, and Big Hospital administration together with compromised government regulators and congress, have created a Frankensystem merger of the Medical-Industrial Complex as yet another onerous tax and a self-growing “Pac-Man” that is extorting more and more of our life energy while leaving patients in the gutter.
A breath of fresh air into this scene is Elaina George MD, an ear-nose-throat specialist and surgeon with a direct-client private practice in Atlanta GA. Dr George is a gently outspoken crusader for truly affordable wellness and free choice in care. She reports that we are on the precipice of the next mega-growth stage of this draconian system that feeds on itself at our expense, causing drastic lockdown of our health freedom, crippling loss of access, overloaded doctors who don’t have time to understand the unique needs of individual patients, loss of experienced care, and rigid protocols of denial of coverage.
Dr George declares we now face a stark choice between personal freedom of choice that restores the primacy of the patient-doctor relationship and keeps costs low, vs. the next nightmarish stage of runaway cost and loss of choice.
She provides numerous resources and positive options for immediate actions we can take now, to join forces, opt-out of the and directly choose personal care that costs much less!
RESOURCES MENTIONED IN THIS INTERVIEW:
1. Sedera Health Sharing https://sedera.com/
2. Dr Elaina George's Website http://drelainageorge.com/
3. Association of American Physicians and Surgeons https://AAPSonline.org
4. LivingInTheSolution
https://libertytalk.fm/talk-radio-shows-and-hosts/living-solution-elaina-george-show-page/
5. Bio-Available Water https://www.diviniawater.com/
==================================
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The Information presented in Liberty and Finance is provided for educational and informational purposes only, without any express or implied warranty of any kind, including warranties of accuracy, completeness, or fitness for any particular purpose. The Information contained in or provided from or through this forum is not intended to be and does not constitute financial advice, investment advice, trading advice or any other advice. The Information on this forum and provided from or through this forum is general in nature and is not specific to you the User or anyone else. YOU SHOULD NOT MAKE ANY DECISION, FINANCIAL, INVESTMENTS, TRADING OR OTHERWISE, BASED ON ANY OF THE INFORMATION PRESENTED ON THIS FORUM WITHOUT UNDERTAKING INDEPENDENT DUE DILIGENCE AND CONSULTATION WITH A PROFESSIONAL BROKER OR COMPETENT FINANCIAL ADVISOR. You understand that you are using any and all Information available on or through this forum AT YOUR OWN RISK.
All Rights Reserved.
— President Obama, speech to the American Medical Association, June 15, 2009
Despite sweeping claims about freedom of choice from the oxymoronically named “Affordable Care Act,” millions of Americans have suffered drastic increases in premiums and deductibles, and unprecedented loss of options for choosing doctors, plans, and alternative modes of care.
Many people are now suffering in silence, neglecting needed care to avoid the arrogant and exorbitant medical system that has broken our social contract and abandoned patient-centered care. Big pharma, Big Insurance, and Big Hospital administration together with compromised government regulators and congress, have created a Frankensystem merger of the Medical-Industrial Complex as yet another onerous tax and a self-growing “Pac-Man” that is extorting more and more of our life energy while leaving patients in the gutter.
A breath of fresh air into this scene is Elaina George MD, an ear-nose-throat specialist and surgeon with a direct-client private practice in Atlanta GA. Dr George is a gently outspoken crusader for truly affordable wellness and free choice in care. She reports that we are on the precipice of the next mega-growth stage of this draconian system that feeds on itself at our expense, causing drastic lockdown of our health freedom, crippling loss of access, overloaded doctors who don’t have time to understand the unique needs of individual patients, loss of experienced care, and rigid protocols of denial of coverage.
Dr George declares we now face a stark choice between personal freedom of choice that restores the primacy of the patient-doctor relationship and keeps costs low, vs. the next nightmarish stage of runaway cost and loss of choice.
She provides numerous resources and positive options for immediate actions we can take now, to join forces, opt-out of the and directly choose personal care that costs much less!
RESOURCES MENTIONED IN THIS INTERVIEW:
1. Sedera Health Sharing https://sedera.com/
2. Dr Elaina George's Website http://drelainageorge.com/
3. Association of American Physicians and Surgeons https://AAPSonline.org
4. LivingInTheSolution
https://libertytalk.fm/talk-radio-shows-and-hosts/living-solution-elaina-george-show-page/
5. Bio-Available Water https://www.diviniawater.com/
==================================
Acquire SILVER & GOLD at the best price of any listed dealer and support this channel!
email your name and phone number to [email protected]
Donate to Support Our Mission!
https://www.Patreon.com/ReluctantPreppers
or
https://www.paypal.me/ReluctantPreppers
==================
Subscribe to Be Notified When We Post to YouTube (it's FREE!) ► http://bit.ly/Subscribe-Free
The Information presented in Liberty and Finance is provided for educational and informational purposes only, without any express or implied warranty of any kind, including warranties of accuracy, completeness, or fitness for any particular purpose. The Information contained in or provided from or through this forum is not intended to be and does not constitute financial advice, investment advice, trading advice or any other advice. The Information on this forum and provided from or through this forum is general in nature and is not specific to you the User or anyone else. YOU SHOULD NOT MAKE ANY DECISION, FINANCIAL, INVESTMENTS, TRADING OR OTHERWISE, BASED ON ANY OF THE INFORMATION PRESENTED ON THIS FORUM WITHOUT UNDERTAKING INDEPENDENT DUE DILIGENCE AND CONSULTATION WITH A PROFESSIONAL BROKER OR COMPETENT FINANCIAL ADVISOR. You understand that you are using any and all Information available on or through this forum AT YOUR OWN RISK.
All Rights Reserved.
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