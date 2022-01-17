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Bill Vander Zalm on Smart Meters [Chinese subtitle] 前加拿大卑詩省省長溫德心：智慧電表是全球化的一部份，目的在監視每個家庭
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98 views • January 17, 2022
中文字幕翻譯：大揭露編委會（地球機密網站）
原影片出處：〈Exposing The Global Elite with Bill Vander Zalm〉，頻道「Press For Truth」，2013年9月8日， https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Omkec8glbc4
原影片出處：〈Exposing The Global Elite with Bill Vander Zalm〉，頻道「Press For Truth」，2013年9月8日， https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Omkec8glbc4
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