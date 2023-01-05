Create New Account
Trump's Taxes Truth | About GEORGE With Gene Ho Ep. 52
37 views
American Media Periscope
Published 19 hours ago |

What's the TRUTH about Trump's taxes? Gene Ho breaks down the attack from the Left on tonight's episode of About GEORGE.


