BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Pedophiles Run The Church, Project Veritas Burns Pfizer, Fakebook False Flag Shutdown
Aimless News
Aimless News
432 followers
Follow
4
Share
Report
120 views • October 06, 2021
If You Are 59 Or Over, Protect & Secure Your Paper Money With Gold & Silver - https://aimlessnews.com/GoldcoIRA

Support Aimless News With A Donation - https://aimlessnews.com/Donate

Join My Mailing List So You Can Find Me - https://aimlessnews.com/JoinMyList


Sources used in video:

3200 pedophiles in catholic church since 1950, just in France - https://www.rt.com/news/536456-france-sexual-abuse-report/

There is no mandate or enforcement, ignore it - https://blog.nomorefakenews.com/2021/10/05/wheres-the-biden-executive-order-mandating-the-vaccine/

This is an engineered crisis, UK to fire 100,000 healthcare workers - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/the-british-government-are-about-to-sack-100000-healthcare-workers/

In case you didn't see it, Project Veritas pfizer part 4 - https://www.projectveritas.com/news/pfizer-scientist-your-antibodies-are-probably-better-than-the-vaccination/

And - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Uj2Ia9GlIM4

NIH director resigning, weird timing on this one - https://www.politico.com/news/2021/10/04/francis-collins-nih-step-down-515114

and - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/10/breaking-nih-director-francis-collins-resigns-documents-expose-lied-involvement-gain-function-research-wuhan-lab/

Facebook whistleblower deep state plant - https://edition.cnn.com/2021/10/03/tech/facebook-whistleblower-60-minutes/index.html

She's being coached by democrat operative - https://www.nationandstate.com/2021/10/04/top-democratic-operative-bill-burton-advising-facebook-whistleblower/

She donated to a host of left wing causes, this is a false flag - https://trendingpolitics.com/facebook-whistleblower-is-a-fakity-fake-fake-hoaxer-and-a-fake-knab/

This proves it's just projection by the left - https://twitter.com/ThePowersThatBe/status/1445156558036426754

Oops, facebook data sold online - https://www.privacyaffairs.com/facebook-data-sold-on-hacker-forum/

Pandora Papers more distraction - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/10/pandora-papers-left-wing-media-tool-soros-dumb-notice/

Main stream media finally saying there is no approved vaxx available in US - https://www.foxnews.com/media/ron-johnson-no-fda-approved-covid-vaccine

Another reminder that the vaxx kills - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/stunning-covid-chart-israel-vs-sweden/

Voter fraud has been going on a long time, and they kill whistleblowers - https://itnshow.com/2021/03/06/world-renowned-scientist-murdered-in-2016-after-discovering-vote-manipulation-capability-using-satellites-whistleblower/

The dems agenda is falling apart - https://healthytipszone.com/pelosis-democratic-civil-war-reaches-its-peak-capitol-hill-devolves-into-disorder-as-nancy-tries-to-save-the-spending-bill/

FBI doesn't track Antifa - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/10/fbi-admits-dont-track-violence-radical-left-antifa-video/

Watch this libtard get blown out - https://twitter.com/libsoftiktok/status/1444906960462155777

Steve Inman - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bMdCAzqBi4A


FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material; the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education which constitute the fair use of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education is not an infringement of copyright.

These are affiliate links, if you purchase a product through my link I will make a commission at no extra cost to you. Thanks for supporting us
Keywords
facebookproject veritaspedophilespandemicfalse flags
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
USPS to Test Road-Scanning Cameras in Mail Trucks

USPS to Test Road-Scanning Cameras in Mail Trucks

Edison Reed
Survey Finds 70% of Teens Use AI for Schoolwork as Test Scores Decline

Survey Finds 70% of Teens Use AI for Schoolwork as Test Scores Decline

Chase Codewell
&#8220;Foundations in Farming and Homesteading + Pastured Laying Hens&#8221; on BrightU: Inside the engineering battle to keep 1,000 hens on fresh ground

“Foundations in Farming and Homesteading + Pastured Laying Hens” on BrightU: Inside the engineering battle to keep 1,000 hens on fresh ground

Belle Carter
Iowa Midterms Put Farm Policy, Trump Agenda at Center of 2026 Races

Iowa Midterms Put Farm Policy, Trump Agenda at Center of 2026 Races

Sterling Ashworth
Obama-Appointed Judge Slams the Brakes on Trump&#8217;s $100,000 H-1B Visa Fee

Obama-Appointed Judge Slams the Brakes on Trump’s $100,000 H-1B Visa Fee

Douglas Harrington
AP-NORC Poll: Most Americans Blame Trump for High Prices as Economic Approval Hits New Low

AP-NORC Poll: Most Americans Blame Trump for High Prices as Economic Approval Hits New Low

Sterling Ashworth
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy