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Pedophiles Run The Church, Project Veritas Burns Pfizer, Fakebook False Flag Shutdown
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120 views • October 06, 2021
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Sources used in video:
3200 pedophiles in catholic church since 1950, just in France - https://www.rt.com/news/536456-france-sexual-abuse-report/
There is no mandate or enforcement, ignore it - https://blog.nomorefakenews.com/2021/10/05/wheres-the-biden-executive-order-mandating-the-vaccine/
This is an engineered crisis, UK to fire 100,000 healthcare workers - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/the-british-government-are-about-to-sack-100000-healthcare-workers/
In case you didn't see it, Project Veritas pfizer part 4 - https://www.projectveritas.com/news/pfizer-scientist-your-antibodies-are-probably-better-than-the-vaccination/
And - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Uj2Ia9GlIM4
NIH director resigning, weird timing on this one - https://www.politico.com/news/2021/10/04/francis-collins-nih-step-down-515114
and - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/10/breaking-nih-director-francis-collins-resigns-documents-expose-lied-involvement-gain-function-research-wuhan-lab/
Facebook whistleblower deep state plant - https://edition.cnn.com/2021/10/03/tech/facebook-whistleblower-60-minutes/index.html
She's being coached by democrat operative - https://www.nationandstate.com/2021/10/04/top-democratic-operative-bill-burton-advising-facebook-whistleblower/
She donated to a host of left wing causes, this is a false flag - https://trendingpolitics.com/facebook-whistleblower-is-a-fakity-fake-fake-hoaxer-and-a-fake-knab/
This proves it's just projection by the left - https://twitter.com/ThePowersThatBe/status/1445156558036426754
Oops, facebook data sold online - https://www.privacyaffairs.com/facebook-data-sold-on-hacker-forum/
Pandora Papers more distraction - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/10/pandora-papers-left-wing-media-tool-soros-dumb-notice/
Main stream media finally saying there is no approved vaxx available in US - https://www.foxnews.com/media/ron-johnson-no-fda-approved-covid-vaccine
Another reminder that the vaxx kills - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/stunning-covid-chart-israel-vs-sweden/
Voter fraud has been going on a long time, and they kill whistleblowers - https://itnshow.com/2021/03/06/world-renowned-scientist-murdered-in-2016-after-discovering-vote-manipulation-capability-using-satellites-whistleblower/
The dems agenda is falling apart - https://healthytipszone.com/pelosis-democratic-civil-war-reaches-its-peak-capitol-hill-devolves-into-disorder-as-nancy-tries-to-save-the-spending-bill/
FBI doesn't track Antifa - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/10/fbi-admits-dont-track-violence-radical-left-antifa-video/
Watch this libtard get blown out - https://twitter.com/libsoftiktok/status/1444906960462155777
Steve Inman - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bMdCAzqBi4A
FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material; the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education which constitute the fair use of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education is not an infringement of copyright.
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Sources used in video:
3200 pedophiles in catholic church since 1950, just in France - https://www.rt.com/news/536456-france-sexual-abuse-report/
There is no mandate or enforcement, ignore it - https://blog.nomorefakenews.com/2021/10/05/wheres-the-biden-executive-order-mandating-the-vaccine/
This is an engineered crisis, UK to fire 100,000 healthcare workers - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/the-british-government-are-about-to-sack-100000-healthcare-workers/
In case you didn't see it, Project Veritas pfizer part 4 - https://www.projectveritas.com/news/pfizer-scientist-your-antibodies-are-probably-better-than-the-vaccination/
And - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Uj2Ia9GlIM4
NIH director resigning, weird timing on this one - https://www.politico.com/news/2021/10/04/francis-collins-nih-step-down-515114
and - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/10/breaking-nih-director-francis-collins-resigns-documents-expose-lied-involvement-gain-function-research-wuhan-lab/
Facebook whistleblower deep state plant - https://edition.cnn.com/2021/10/03/tech/facebook-whistleblower-60-minutes/index.html
She's being coached by democrat operative - https://www.nationandstate.com/2021/10/04/top-democratic-operative-bill-burton-advising-facebook-whistleblower/
She donated to a host of left wing causes, this is a false flag - https://trendingpolitics.com/facebook-whistleblower-is-a-fakity-fake-fake-hoaxer-and-a-fake-knab/
This proves it's just projection by the left - https://twitter.com/ThePowersThatBe/status/1445156558036426754
Oops, facebook data sold online - https://www.privacyaffairs.com/facebook-data-sold-on-hacker-forum/
Pandora Papers more distraction - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/10/pandora-papers-left-wing-media-tool-soros-dumb-notice/
Main stream media finally saying there is no approved vaxx available in US - https://www.foxnews.com/media/ron-johnson-no-fda-approved-covid-vaccine
Another reminder that the vaxx kills - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/stunning-covid-chart-israel-vs-sweden/
Voter fraud has been going on a long time, and they kill whistleblowers - https://itnshow.com/2021/03/06/world-renowned-scientist-murdered-in-2016-after-discovering-vote-manipulation-capability-using-satellites-whistleblower/
The dems agenda is falling apart - https://healthytipszone.com/pelosis-democratic-civil-war-reaches-its-peak-capitol-hill-devolves-into-disorder-as-nancy-tries-to-save-the-spending-bill/
FBI doesn't track Antifa - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/10/fbi-admits-dont-track-violence-radical-left-antifa-video/
Watch this libtard get blown out - https://twitter.com/libsoftiktok/status/1444906960462155777
Steve Inman - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bMdCAzqBi4A
FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material; the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education which constitute the fair use of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education is not an infringement of copyright.
These are affiliate links, if you purchase a product through my link I will make a commission at no extra cost to you. Thanks for supporting us
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