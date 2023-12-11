Reese Reports, PUTIN TOLD MOON LANDING PHOTOS ARE FAKE. NASA was run by former Nazi, Wernher von Braun

Create New Account
PUTIN TOLD MOON LANDING PHOTOS ARE FAKE. NASA was run by former Nazi, Wernher von Braun
PUTIN TOLD MOON LANDING PHOTOS ARE FAKE

source,

https://forbiddenknowledgetv.net/putin-told-moon-landing-photos-are-fake/


The former head of the Russian space agency says the Moon Landings were fake and in a recent video going around, Vladimir Putin is briefed that several Moon Landing images are considered to be fake by Artificial Intelligence.


There’s a great deal of human intelligents who do not believe the Apollo Moon Missions were authentic and here are some of the reasons why.


NASA was run by former Nazi, Wernher von Braun, who was beholden to the US Government for secretly importing him into the country via Project Paperclip, as were the dozens of other Nazis who joined him to work as rocket scientists, all of them with a good reason to keep a secret.


con't reading at link above.

