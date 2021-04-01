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Skin Peeling Rash! Social Credit App In Our "Free World"...
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142 views • April 01, 2021
We have seen many different reactions to the depop-shot this one is disturbing! 15 million doses of the J&J jab destroyed in some great news. The university of Illinois tracing app to be used widely as our new color coded lives begin?
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Articles:
https://nationalfile.com/horrifying-mans-skin-peeled-off-due-to-reaction-from-johnson-johnson-covid-vaccine/
https://www.the-sun.com/news/2612641/mum-agony-burning-rash-severe-reaction-covid-vaccine/
https://www.nydailynews.com/news/national/ny-covid-johnson-johnson-vaccine-spoiled-baltimore-20210331-blb4b6xqnbehnf66zduugyipni-story.html?utm_source=onesignal&;utm_medium=notification&utm_campaign=2021-03-31-15M-doses-of-JJ
https://freebeacon.com/coronavirus/covid-tracking-apps-have-eerie-echoes-of-chinese-surveillance-system/
https://www.legitgov.org/bidens-covid-team-considering-test-and-trace-program-divide-users-three-color-coded-categories
Thumbnail Link:
https://nationalfile.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/03/skin-rash-vaccine-02-768x512.jpeg
SubscribeStar: https://www.subscribestar.com/waking-the-future
Patreon: https:// www.patreon.com/WakingtheFuture?fan_landing=true
Contact us: [email protected]
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@wakingthefuture:0
Brand New Tube: https://brandnewtube.com/@WakingtheFuture
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/qL8XNwXppAZW/
Rumble: https://rumble.com/register/WakingTheFuture1/
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/wakingthefuture1
Podbean Audio Only: https://wakingthefuture.podbean.com/
Articles:
https://nationalfile.com/horrifying-mans-skin-peeled-off-due-to-reaction-from-johnson-johnson-covid-vaccine/
https://www.the-sun.com/news/2612641/mum-agony-burning-rash-severe-reaction-covid-vaccine/
https://www.nydailynews.com/news/national/ny-covid-johnson-johnson-vaccine-spoiled-baltimore-20210331-blb4b6xqnbehnf66zduugyipni-story.html?utm_source=onesignal&;utm_medium=notification&utm_campaign=2021-03-31-15M-doses-of-JJ
https://freebeacon.com/coronavirus/covid-tracking-apps-have-eerie-echoes-of-chinese-surveillance-system/
https://www.legitgov.org/bidens-covid-team-considering-test-and-trace-program-divide-users-three-color-coded-categories
Thumbnail Link:
https://nationalfile.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/03/skin-rash-vaccine-02-768x512.jpeg
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