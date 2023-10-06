Create New Account
ENVIRONMENTAL MEDICINE WITH BARRY SMELTZER
The HighWire with Del Bigtree
Published 20 hours ago

Holistic practitioner, Barry Smeltzer, MPAS, PA-C, FAAEM, discusses his journey from conventional medicine after healing his son from autism with the help of his wife using alternative treatments.  Hear about his Holistic Medical Clinic, Healing Provisions, and the upcoming annual conference with the American Academy of Environmental Medicine in San Antonio.

