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Pronounced Dead for 20 Minutes - What He Saw and How it Changed His Life Forever
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915 views • September 27, 2020
I can't prove it. But in my spirit it feels as true as it can be. It's more important than covid. Don't be the individual that started fires and assaulted people in riots. Believer or not, repent.
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