Russia recognizes independence of Ukraine separatist regions, US condemns move

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Tensions have ratcheted in eastern Ukraine following Russian recognition of independence of separatist regions, fears of an invasion are now growing in the countries. Recognition of the rebel-held territory's independence will effectively shatter the Minsk peace agreements. John Blaxland , International Affairs expert shares his views on the same.
Mirrored - WION