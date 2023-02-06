Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Raining Red Pills Podcast: Balloonpocalypse (the juice!), Big Surprise, Jab Tech, My Agenda, Chemistry, Health Tips, Gold, Zelenko & More!
1 view
channel image
Snarky Guy Media
Published Yesterday |

It's Raining Red Pills & Chinese balloons and I've got juice everyone is missing!  I can tell you one thing, people who share a certain belief of mine aren't surprised by this in the least.  And it certainly wasn't @ 60,000' .. above the chemtrail screen!  Find out why!

00:30 99 Luftbalons intro

03:55 Intro prep

04:13 Intro - topic list

05:40 What is my agenda and where am i going with all this

11:20 Jab nanotech, vernacular & vocabulary, how not to sound crazy, missing pieces

19:30 State of tech industry brief tangent

21:45 Becoming a naturopath (requires 4 year degree!)

23:20 To late for clap trap studies, get prepped, identify seek & destroy the philosophy oppressing us

24:45 Why I no longer believe in chemistry

28:45 Is this modern life better than the primitive life?

31:20 Hedonistic Death Spiral

32:50 How I stay healthy

33:25 Strep throat & milk

34:50 Bartending digression (illness related)

xx:xx 5G & wireless crap, 5G routers (yes, different than 5G towers)

37:20 Supplements, truth seeking, InfoWars, inconvenient virus facts

39:xx Dealing with "doctors", self treating injuries

42:20 My protein shake - get better digestion in upper intestine!

43:50 Toxic supplements - check your ingredients!

46:35 Natural supplements and pGP

49:20 Chemtrail detox secrets!

51:xx How to make your own non-toxic Vitamin C

53:29 Juices in your meats

55:15 Lucy update. InfoWars CBD, Colloidal Gold

60:24 What you are really doing by taking prophylactic drugs for "covid"

62:55 Zelenko's Zinc ioniphore hoax

65:47 Natural anti-parasitcs

67:53 Rats leaving the sinking ship... no amnesty unless...

69:32 Who really owns our resources

70:xx City water hoax

8x:xx Loan sharks

1:13:53 Training ukrainians over our cities

1:13:53 Balloonpocalypse

81:45ish History's balloon hoax, giant hoax

SGM ain't sellin' nada!

Substack: https://snarkyguy.substack.com

Brighteon.Social: https://brighteon.social/@snarkyguy

Gab: https://gab.com/SnarkyGuy


Keywords
reportpodcastvaccine1776goldagendaparasitesukrainesupplementssheddingchinesetraitorsboomsproteinshakesatellitecolloidaltremorssmoothiejabnanotechivermectinukrainiansballonpureblood

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket