Raining Red Pills Podcast: Balloonpocalypse (the juice!), Big Surprise, Jab Tech, My Agenda, Chemistry, Health Tips, Gold, Zelenko & More!

It's Raining Red Pills & Chinese balloons and I've got juice everyone is missing! I can tell you one thing, people who share a certain belief of mine aren't surprised by this in the least. And it certainly wasn't @ 60,000' .. above the chemtrail screen! Find out why!



00:30 99 Luftbalons intro



03:55 Intro prep



04:13 Intro - topic list

05:40 What is my agenda and where am i going with all this

11:20 Jab nanotech, vernacular & vocabulary, how not to sound crazy, missing pieces

19:30 State of tech industry brief tangent

21:45 Becoming a naturopath (requires 4 year degree!)



23:20 To late for clap trap studies, get prepped, identify seek & destroy the philosophy oppressing us



24:45 Why I no longer believe in chemistry

28:45 Is this modern life better than the primitive life?



31:20 Hedonistic Death Spiral

32:50 How I stay healthy

33:25 Strep throat & milk

34:50 Bartending digression (illness related)



xx:xx 5G & wireless crap, 5G routers (yes, different than 5G towers)



37:20 Supplements, truth seeking, InfoWars, inconvenient virus facts



39:xx Dealing with "doctors", self treating injuries



42:20 My protein shake - get better digestion in upper intestine!



43:50 Toxic supplements - check your ingredients!



46:35 Natural supplements and pGP

49:20 Chemtrail detox secrets!

51:xx How to make your own non-toxic Vitamin C



53:29 Juices in your meats

55:15 Lucy update. InfoWars CBD, Colloidal Gold

60:24 What you are really doing by taking prophylactic drugs for "covid"

62:55 Zelenko's Zinc ioniphore hoax

65:47 Natural anti-parasitcs

67:53 Rats leaving the sinking ship... no amnesty unless...

69:32 Who really owns our resources

70:xx City water hoax

8x:xx Loan sharks

1:13:53 Training ukrainians over our cities

1:13:53 Balloonpocalypse

81:45ish History's balloon hoax, giant hoax

