Raining Red Pills Podcast: Balloonpocalypse (the juice!), Big Surprise, Jab Tech, My Agenda, Chemistry, Health Tips, Gold, Zelenko & More!

It's Raining Red Pills & Chinese balloons and I've got juice everyone is missing! I can tell you one thing, people who share a certain belief of mine aren't surprised by this in the least. And it certainly wasn't @ 60,000' .. above the chemtrail screen! Find out why!
00:30 99 Luftbalons intro
03:55 Intro prep
04:13 Intro - topic list
05:40 What is my agenda and where am i going with all this
11:20 Jab nanotech, vernacular & vocabulary, how not to sound crazy, missing pieces
19:30 State of tech industry brief tangent
21:45 Becoming a naturopath (requires 4 year degree!)
23:20 To late for clap trap studies, get prepped, identify seek & destroy the philosophy oppressing us
24:45 Why I no longer believe in chemistry
28:45 Is this modern life better than the primitive life?
31:20 Hedonistic Death Spiral
32:50 How I stay healthy
33:25 Strep throat & milk
34:50 Bartending digression (illness related)
xx:xx 5G & wireless crap, 5G routers (yes, different than 5G towers)
37:20 Supplements, truth seeking, InfoWars, inconvenient virus facts
39:xx Dealing with "doctors", self treating injuries
42:20 My protein shake - get better digestion in upper intestine!
43:50 Toxic supplements - check your ingredients!
46:35 Natural supplements and pGP
49:20 Chemtrail detox secrets!
51:xx How to make your own non-toxic Vitamin C
53:29 Juices in your meats
55:15 Lucy update. InfoWars CBD, Colloidal Gold
60:24 What you are really doing by taking prophylactic drugs for "covid"
62:55 Zelenko's Zinc ioniphore hoax
65:47 Natural anti-parasitcs
67:53 Rats leaving the sinking ship... no amnesty unless...
69:32 Who really owns our resources
70:xx City water hoax
8x:xx Loan sharks
1:13:53 Training ukrainians over our cities
1:13:53 Balloonpocalypse
81:45ish History's balloon hoax, giant hoax
